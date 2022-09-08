Jamie Harris named CFO at RXO

Greenwich-headquartered XPO Logistics Inc. has hired Jamie Harris as chief financial officer (CFO) of RXO, the planned spin-off of the company’s brokered transportation platform.

Harris will also join XPO as chief financial officer of the North American transportation division, effective Sept. 26, and will lead RXO’s finance operations when the separation is complete. He will report to Drew Wilkerson, who was previously announced as RXO’s CEO and who currently serves as XPO’s president of transportation for North America.

Harris joins XPO from global manufacturer SPX Technologies, where he served as CFO and treasurer. Prior to SPX, Harris was CFO and interim CEO with Elevate Textiles, Inc. and CFO with Coca-Cola Consolidated, the nation’s largest independent Coca-Cola franchisee.

XPO also announced that David Murray has joined its North American transportation division as vice president, financial shared services, effective immediately, and will continue to lead financial shared services while serving as treasurer of RXO once the spin-off is complete. Murray’s 22-year career includes positions as head of financial planning and analysis with IAC Group and assistant treasurer with The Mosaic Co.

“In Jamie, we have a veteran CFO who will align our financial strategy with our rapid growth, while David adds key bench strengths,” said Wilkerson. “Our RXO C-suite is now nearly complete. I’m extremely pleased with the strong leadership team we’ve created to move our brokerage business toward the planned spin-off as a separate public company.”