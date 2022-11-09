Greenwich’s RSR Partners names new managing director

RSR Partners, a Greenwich-based board and executive search firm, has hired Dick Hoag as a managing director for the firm’s asset management practice.

In his new job, Hoag will focus on consulting and recruiting senior level C-suite, distribution, and board professionals to traditional and alternative global investment firms.

Hoag was previously senior partner of Corinthian Cove Consulting, a strategic and tactical consulting firm. Earlier in his career, he was managing director and president of

Landmark Global Partners and its predecessor firm, Liontrust International-London and a managing director and co-head of institutional sales and client service at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. He is a past president and served on the board of directors of the Association of Investment Management Sales Executives and is a recipient of their Richard A. Lothrop Outstanding Achievement Award.

“Dick brings a powerful combination of deep industry knowledge plus a strong consulting track record of helping asset management firms solve their most important strategic and leadership needs,” stated Brett Stephens, CEO of RSR. “Now more than ever, clients need the unique perspective Dick provides on what makes a firm successful in ever-changing environments and how they can build towards their aspirational future.”