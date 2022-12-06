Greenwich’s Orthopedic Partners names Chris Fusco as CEO

Greenwich-based Orthopedic Partners has hired Chris Fusco as its new CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Fusco was part of Spire’s founding team and most recently served as chief growth officer. Prior to joining Spire, he spent 10 years working across various private equity-backed physician practice management platforms, including serving as chief development officer for Eyecare Service Partners, a leading national provider of eyecare services.

“Chris was part of the small group of executives and physicians who launched Spire, and he is an excellent match for the organization’s needs as we continue supporting more of the nation’s leading orthopedic and spine practices,” said Robert Cucuel, chairman of Spire’s board of directors.

Spire operates orthopedic practices across New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, and it is backed by Kohlberg & Co., a leading private equity firm based in New York City.