The Norwalk-based Financial Accounting Foundation (FAF) has elected Edward C. Bernard as the new chairman of its board of trustees.

Bernard spent most of his career at T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW), which he joined in 1988 as the head of marketing for the firm’s retail business. He was elected to the firm’s board of directors in 1999 and served as vice chairman of the T. Rowe Price corporate board (2007-19), chairman of T. Rowe Price Mutual Funds (2006-18), chairman and CEO of TRP International Ltd. (2009-18) and a member of the firm’s management committee.

Bernard’s three-year chairmanship appointment with the FAF begins on Jan, 1, 2023, and he will be eligible for a second three-year term. Bernard succeeds Kathleen L. Casey, who completes her board of trustees chairmanship at the end of this year.

Outside of FAF, Bernard is a director at LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA), where he is a member of the audit and compensation committees. He is also a director at UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. (NSE:UTIAMC), where he chairs the stakeholders relationship committee and is a member of the nominating and remuneration and social and corporate responsibility committees.

“I am honored by the opportunity to lead this important organization,” Bernard said. “Investors and other users of financial reports all over the world rely on information based directly on the financial accounting standards that emerge from our Bboards’ robust and inclusive process. I look forward to working with my FAF colleagues as we oversee the Boards in the fulfillment of their vital mission.”