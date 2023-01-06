Home Latest News Chris Cassidy named president of Schott North America

Rye Brook-headquartered Schott, an international technology group focused on specialty glass, has appointed Chris Cassidy as president of Schott North America.

Cassidy will retain his current role as president of Schott Pharma USA. In this new role, Cassidy will support the company’s U.S. growth strategy, which aims to increase presence in the region and focus on long-term growth. Cassidy first joined Schott North America in 2014 as vice president of the business unit Pharmaceutical Systems.

“The U.S. continues to be one of our most important markets. With Chris as our new North America president, Schott has an opportunity to drive long-term growth in this key region,” said Dr. Heinz Kaiser, a member of the Schott Management Board. “He brings a wealth of experience within the pharma industry that will prove invaluable across all industries of Schott.”

