CBIA names Matt McSpedon as new board chairman

Phil Hall
The Connecticut Business and Industry Association (CBIA) has elected Matt McSpedon as its new chairman of the board.

McSpedon is executive director of Connecticut and Mid Hudson Middle Market Banking and Specialized Industries at JPMorgan Chase Bank in Shelton. He succeeds Rina Patel, vice president of operations multi-site with RSCC Wire & Cable in East Granby, in the chairmanship.

“I look forward to working with CBIA’s outstanding board of directors and staff as we advance policy solutions that will transform Connecticut for the long term,” McSpedon said in a statement. “By lowering the costs of living and running a business, implementing pathways to rewarding careers, and leveraging the state’s many strengths, we can open doors to opportunity for all communities and residents.”

CBIA also elected two vice chairpersons: Kevin Grigg, president of Manchester-based Fuss & O’Neill; and Marietta Lee, chief operating officer, general counsel, and corporate secretary with The Lee Company in Westbrook.

