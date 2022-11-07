C.D. Glin named president of the PepsiCo Foundation

PepsiCo Inc. has named C.D. Glin as president of the PepsiCo Foundation.

Glin is currently serving as the foundation’s vice president and is also global head of philanthropy for the Purchase-headquartered PepsiCo, which he will retain. As president, he will also take on a leadership role within the foundation’s board of directors. Prior to joining the company, he was the president and CEO of the U.S. African Development Foundation, a federal agency, and earlier in his career he was the associate director for Africa for the Rockefeller Foundation, and was a presidential appointee in the Obama Administration as the first director of intergovernmental affairs and global partnerships for the U.S. Peace Corps.

“In recent years we’ve seen significant events including the pandemic, conflict and natural disasters which have created an abundance of need across the globe,” said Roberto Azevedo, chairman of the PepsiCo Foundation and chief corporate affairs officer for PepsiCo. “Through C.D.’s leadership, the PepsiCo Foundation has helped the company meet these moments through a focus on impacting communities, engaging employees and driving corporate purpose and responsibility.