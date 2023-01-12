Americares promotes Dr. Julie Varughese to SVP of programs and chief medical officer

Stamford-headquartered Americares has promoted Dr. Julie Varughese to senior vice president of programs and chief medical officer.

In her new role, Varughese will be responsible for Americares’ health programs for people affected by poverty or disaster, including its work with the uninsured in the U.S., its Emergency Response Team and its global distribution of more than $1 billion in medicine and medical supplies to an average of 85 countries annually. She will also oversee the organization’s primary care clinics in Connecticut, Colombia, El Salvador and India, and will also oversee a team of medical experts that reviews offers of donated products from over 200 pharmaceutical and medical supply companies.

Varughese joined Americares in 2015 as a member of its medical team. She had been serving as interim senior vice president and chief program officer since August. From 2018 to 2022, she served as vice president of Americares technical unit and chief medical officer. Earlier in her career, Varughese was a clinical infectious disease attending physician at Norwalk Hospital and worked in Norwalk Community Health Center’s HIV clinic.

“I am excited to take on this new position as senior vice president of programs and chief medical officer and look forward to shaping our health programs for people affected by poverty or disaster across the globe,” Varughese said. “Every day I am both inspired by the people we serve and our talented team.”