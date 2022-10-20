Survey: One in four Americans plan to skip Thanksgiving to save money

A new survey by Personal Capital has found one in four Americans plan to skip Thanksgiving next month to save money while 42% are planning to ask their guests to contribute cash to help cover the costs of the holiday meal.

Although most Americans (68%) said they still plan to celebrate the holiday, 45% of survey respondents said they were not thankful for the financial stress that inflation is enacting on them. Nearly all respondents said they will be keeping gatherings small, making fewer dishes, or asking guests to bring something to the table to keep costs down.

One strategy for saving money is by changing the traditional menu, with 88% of respondents dropping at least one dish from the table while one-third of those celebrating a family-free Friendsgiving will be opting for pizza over turkey as the main course.