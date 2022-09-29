Survey: Most Americans put their pet’s needs before their own

More than three-quarters of Americans (78%) insist the best part of there is seeing their pet when they come home, according to a new poll released by the pet e-commerce platform Chewy.

The survey found that 71% of Americans they regularly put their pet’s needs before their own, with 46% reporting that they spent more on their pet’s medical needs than their own.

The survey also noted that pets influence what trips their owners will take (40%), where they live (37%) the people they hang out with (35%), and how they spend money (36%).

“Pets have become our whole world, so it’s no surprise to see them claim a place of prominence in the household,” said Dr. Katy Nelson, senior veterinarian at Chewy. “This reflects the larger trend of ‘pet prioritization,’ or placing our pets’ needs above our own when considering major life decisions or planning our social calendars and daily behaviors.”