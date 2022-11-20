Sunrise of Stamford takes a holistic approach to senior living

Families in Stamford looking into senior living communities that provide assisted living and memory care may come across Sunrise of Stamford, which promotes itself as a personalized, resident-centered approach in running its community.

Sunrise of Stamford has been open since 1999 and is one of more than 270 communities that are part of Sunrise Senior Living, which was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia. The Stamford community is located just off Exit 35 on the Merritt Parkway at 251 Turn of River Road.

“Our interiors are beautiful and so are the outside grounds. We are conveniently located without being on a loud, busy street,” said Executive Director Kathy VanHorn. “We offer a beautiful walking path and covered patio as well as a secure terrace for our residents in memory care.”

VanHorn assumed her role in June and previously worked at Sunrise as a coordinator for five years in both the assisted living and reminiscence program for older adults with memory loss.

“We understand that everyone comes to Sunrise of Stamford with a different story, a different set of circumstances that need to be cared for and supported in a unique way,” she said.

The community and its programming are structured to meet residents’ personalized needs while also promoting physical and emotional health. Events and programs, all under the community’s “Live with Purpose” banner, take a “holistic approach to wellness” and focus on eight areas ranging from art, music and exercise to intergenerational mentoring and spirituality.

Residents have multiple daily activities to choose from, with everyday activities, including morning exercises, walking and movie nights, as well as other activities available throughout the week such as virtual mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, word games, arts and crafts, karaoke and a flower arranging club. Seasonal activities include summer barbeques, Super Bowl parties and holiday gatherings.

The activities and events are meant to not only elicit feelings of contentment within a resident, but to encourage and foster relations between residents through shared experiences.

“Our residents love when we have special events in the dining room,” VanHorn said. “They really enjoy building meaningful connections with their neighbors and the team members over meals!”

The dining program, helmed by Dining Services Coordinator Denroy Craig, offers residents a variety of foods to select from three times a day with 24-hour dining available for those wishing to eat between meals. Choices on the menu include sauteed shrimp, baked or grilled salmon, chicken cordon bleu, and roast turkey and gravy.

A tableside program can further personalize a resident’s dining experience. Using tablets, Sunrise team members may place orders to the kitchen based on a resident’s preferences and dietary needs.

According to Director of Sales Andy Ball, seniors hold the food in high regard. Recalling a recent interaction with a resident who recently moved in, Ball said, “She pulled me aside and said, ‘I have a beef with you!’ Thinking she had a complaint, I asked her how I could help. She just responded with a smile and said, ‘I am worried that I am going to get fat because I like the food here so much!’”

Families can be in close touch with residents remotely with the use of the Smile app, which allows for video chat and permits adult children to see what their loved one’s day looks like by touching base with their senior relative’s activities coordinator.

VanHorn credited the Stamford staff for helping to achieve Sunrise’s greater ambition — celebrating and accommodating individuality.

“We have built a tremendous team at Sunrise of Stamford who are so committed to our residents and the Sunrise mission,” she said. “Part of that comes with the robust training we offer to new team members, so they understand what joy in service looks like at Sunrise. We are lucky enough to have some team members who have been with Sunrise of Stamford for 20-plus years.”