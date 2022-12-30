State parks to offer free First Day Hikes on Jan. 1

The National Association of State Park Directors (NASPD) has announced that all state parks in the continental U.S. will offer free First Day Hikes on Jan. 1.

To make it easy, state parks from Maine to California are offering free, First Day Hikes on January 1st. The guided hikes are led by park staff members and volunteers who have expert knowledge of their respective locales.

“It’s our way of wishing health and happiness for the coming new year,” said NASD Executive Director Lewis Ledford. “Recent research is confirming the benefits of just 30 minutes a week spent in nature, and what better way to start a new healthy habit for 2023 than taking advantage of hikes being offered in state parks across the nation. Our hope is that this event will stimulate a passion for the outdoors and a desire to explore our local treasures throughout the entire year.”

According to Ledford, hikers can choose guided hikes that fit their comfort levels, including mountain and hill climbing, walks along lakes, exploring trails that wind through forests, and wildlife expeditions.

“Each state enjoys unique outdoor features and wildlife on its public lands,” Ledford added. “And no matter your weather preference, whether it be snow in the north and across the Rockies or mild temperatures across the south and southwest, you can experience it all with First Day Hikes.”

For more information on First Day Hikes at your nearest state park, go to https://www.stateparks.org/special-programs/first-day-hikes/.