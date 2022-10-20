Planet Fitness to open new Hudson Valley location

Planet Fitness is opening a new location at 1511 Route 22 in Brewster.





This will be the 17th Planet Fitness location in the Westchester/Hudson Valley region. The chain has locations in Airmont, Kingston, LaGrange, Mahopac, Middletown, Monroe, Newburgh, New Rochelle, New Windsor, Peekskill, Poughkeepsie, Scarsdale, Spring Valley, Wappinger Falls, White Plains, Yonkers

No opening date has been announced for new gym, which is now advertising online for potential employees.