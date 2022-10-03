Inflation throws darts at romance

Inflation is having an impact beyond the wallet – it is also reshaping romance.

A new survey from LendingTree of 1,578 adults found 77% of respondents admitting dating would be easier if they had more money, with nearly one in five going on fewer dates due to inflation. Furthermore, 22% of millennials said have incurred debt due to their dating habits, while 19% of Gen Zers have the same problem.

And financial problems are creating embarrassment for would-be lovers: 6% of Americans said they had their card declined on a first date.

“Dating has always been expensive,” said LendingTree’s Chief Credit Analyst Matt Schulz. “Throw rampant inflation into the mix and it can make an already challenging situation even tougher. However, with a well-thought-out budget and a little bit of creativity and planning, you should still be able to have plenty of fun without drowning in debt.”