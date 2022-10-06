Chicago named Best Big City (again!) by Condé Nast Traveler

There must be something in that Lake Michigan water, because Chicago has been named the Best Big City in the U.S. for the sixth consecutive year by Condé Nast Traveler through their 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards.

The award is voted on by readers of Condé Nast Traveler. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot praised the mix of hospitality offerings and the welcoming nature of residents for the six straight year of honors.

“Most importantly, our city is full of people and organizations that care deeply and work tirelessly to make Chicago the most welcoming and inviting city in the world,” she said. I want to thank the tourism and hospitality professionals that make this award possible year after year and the millions of visitors that keep coming back to Chicago to explore everything our city has to offer.”

Rounding out this year’s top five locations for Condé Nast Traveler’s Best Big Cities are Honolulu, San Diego, Nashville and New York City.