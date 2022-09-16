Report: AG James rebuffed settlement offer from Trump’s lawyers

The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James has reportedly turned down an offer from former President Donald Trump’s attorneys to settle her civil investigation into his family-owned real estate business.

The New York Times, citing information sourced from “three people with knowledge of the matter,” reported that the Trump Organization’s legal team “for months has made overtures to the attorney general’s office.” James does not have the authority to criminally charge Trump and her office has not commented on the Times’ reporting.

Trump, who has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, has publicly accused James, a Democrat who is running for re-election in November, of instigating a politically motivated witch hunt.

Among the Trump real estate holdings being looked at in James’ investigation is the Seven Springs Estate in Westchester.