Home Courts Investor sues Vince McMahon over his return to WWE leadership

Investor sues Vince McMahon over his return to WWE leadership

By
Phil Hall
-

Vince McMahon’s aggressive push to reinstate himself as the leader of Stamford-headquartered WWE (NYSE:WWE) has generated a lawsuit from an investor over claims that McMahon’s machinations resulted in an illegal installation as executive chairman.

Bloomberg Law is reporting that an unnamed shareholder sued McMahon in Delaware’s Chancery Court, alleging that McMahon misused his 81% voting control of the company to remove three independent directors, replace them with himself and two allies, and then force changes to the corporate bylaw so he could “impose his will on the board and WWE.”

According to the proposed class action, McMahon sought to seize control so he could engineer negotiations over the company’s expiring media rights – which the lawsuit referred to as the “lifeblood” of the business – and threatened to block any deal that WWE would negotiate without his input. The lawsuit alleged McMahon’s actions to “take complete personal control over any major corporate decision” by “adding his cronies to the board” ran afoul of Delaware law.

WWE did not publicly comment on the lawsuit.

Photo courtesy of WWE

Previous articleApplications sought for next cohort of Westchester’s Launch1000 program
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here