Home Hudson Valley Hudson Valley lawyers group nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Hudson Valley lawyers group nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

By
Phil Hall
-

The International Association of Collaborative Professionals (IACP) announced it has been nominated for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize.

According to a statement issued by the association, the nomination cited its “transforming the way families resolve conflict around the world by offering an alternative to litigation, a conflict resolution model called Collaborative Practice, or Collaborative Divorce. The remarkable nomination shines a spotlight on Collaborative Practice, and on a group of Hudson Valley lawyers active within IACP that founded the first interdisciplinary collaborative association in New York State more than 20 years ago.”

The IACP did not state who put the organization’s name forward for the prize. Kathryn Lazar, a co-founder and managing partner of the Lazar Schwartz & Jones LLP law firm in Hopewell Junction and a director of the IACP, acknowledged the likelihood of IACP’s winning the Nobel Prize was long shot, but she added that being nominated “reminds us that peace can begin at home. It’s my hope that the nomination will expand awareness of the value of Collaborative Practice and encourage couples who are considering separating to explore this option.”

Previous articleConnecticut receives $32M federal grant for public health workforce development
Next articleMore than $2M in federal grants to aid Connecticut coastal resiliency
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here