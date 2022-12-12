Hudson Valley lawyers group nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

The International Association of Collaborative Professionals (IACP) announced it has been nominated for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize.

According to a statement issued by the association, the nomination cited its “transforming the way families resolve conflict around the world by offering an alternative to litigation, a conflict resolution model called Collaborative Practice, or Collaborative Divorce. The remarkable nomination shines a spotlight on Collaborative Practice, and on a group of Hudson Valley lawyers active within IACP that founded the first interdisciplinary collaborative association in New York State more than 20 years ago.”

The IACP did not state who put the organization’s name forward for the prize. Kathryn Lazar, a co-founder and managing partner of the Lazar Schwartz & Jones LLP law firm in Hopewell Junction and a director of the IACP, acknowledged the likelihood of IACP’s winning the Nobel Prize was long shot, but she added that being nominated “reminds us that peace can begin at home. It’s my hope that the nomination will expand awareness of the value of Collaborative Practice and encourage couples who are considering separating to explore this option.”