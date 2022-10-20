Day Pitney expands environmental practice with new partner

The law firm Day Pitney has announced the hiring of Kirstin M. Etela as a partner in its environmental practice.

Etela, who will be based in the firm’s Stamford office, was previously the U.S. general counsel of Tradebe Environmental Services LLC, an environmental services and hazardous waste management company. Earlier in her career she was senior vice president and assistant general counsel and chief compliance officer at Factset Research Systems Inc. and associate general counsel at Chemtura Corp., now known as Lanxess Solutions U.S. Inc.

“Particularly with her general counsel experience, Kirstin brings invaluable insight into what our clients need and want from their law firm, and her expansive knowledge base in the environmental industry makes her a true asset to our team,” said Elizabeth C. Barton, partner and chairwoman of Day Pitney’s Environmental practice. “She will bring more depth to our already strong bench and significantly enhance and complement our existing environmental capabilities.”