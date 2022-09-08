Daniel S. Alter joins Abrams Fensterman as a partner

The law firm Abrams Fensterman has hired Daniel S. Alter as a partner.

Alter has more than 30 years of experience as a practicing lawyer in the public and private sectors. Prior to joining Abrams Fensterman, served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, a senior adviser and special counsel to the New York State Attorney General and was general counsel to the New York State Department of Financial Services. From 2015 to 2017, Alter was an adjunct professor and senior fellow at New York University Law School where he was a resident member of the law faculty research and teaching program in corporate compliance and enforcement, focusing on financial services regulation.

“I am thrilled to be joining the powerful team of attorneys that make up Abram’s Fensterman’s White Plains office,” said Alter. “As the firm continues to expand its practice areas, I look forward to helping clients navigate the fast-growing world of digital assets and blockchain-based ecosystems.”