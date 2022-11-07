Soulful beauty in Bedford’s horse country

An iconic horse farm with a storied past, Sunnyfield Farm represents the heart and soul of Bedford’s renowned equestrian community.

Unrivalled in its scope, beauty and prime caliber, this landmark property sweeps across approximately 215 acres of undulating countryside on Bedford Road, with verdant pastures, woodlands and two stream-fed ponds bordering the Guard Hill Preserve and the Bedford Riding Lanes Association network, near the village green.

Sunnyfield was first established as a multidisciplinary equestrian center by A&P heiress Joan McIntosh. For nearly 50 years, its current owners have been proud stewards of this acclaimed thoroughbred breeding farm and competitive training site for Olympians. Outstanding facilities include seven barns with 82 total stalls and indoor and outdoor riding rings. The ideal family compound has a timeless main residence – a 3,864-square-foot space with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-baths – as well as several other homes.

Epitomizing the appeal of Bedford’s lifestyle and equestrian traditions, and extraordinary by every measure, Sunnyfield offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Price upon request. For more, contact Krissy Blake at 203-536-2743 or 203-869-4343.