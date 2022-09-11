Remembering 9/11

Twenty-one years ago today, Sunday, Sept. 11, the United States of America was attacked by 19 terrorists who hijacked four airplanes in a plan orchestrated by al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and drove them into the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and a field outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where the fourth plane had been commandeered by a passenger revolt.

The attacks took the lives of 2,977 people, many of whom called Westchester and Fairfield counties home; caused more than 25,000 injuries, often with long-term health consequences; and resulted is at least $10 billion in property damages.

Numbers can never, however, tell the story of individual loss, pain and heroism. https://www.northjersey.com/story/news/new-jersey/2022/09/06/911-books-search-for-meaning-in-the-twin-towers/65375334007/ On a day that saw the worst in humanity, we also saw the best.

It remains for us to honor those dead by serving the living. We love you and we shall never forget you.