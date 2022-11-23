Ever/Body cosmetic dermatology comes to the Vernon Hills Shopping Center

The Vernon Hills Shopping Center on the Scarsdale side of Eastchester, which was sold to Manhattan’s Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp. in 2019 for more than $125 million, is undergoing a renaissance. Saks Off Fifth has taken over part of the former Lord & Taylor. (Saks is owned by Hudson’s Bay Co., which once owned L & T.) Nike by Scarsdale has opened in the former Brooks Brothers locale. Wine Stop & Spirits has expanded, moving to the former site of Willow Road, a young children’s gifts brand.

Amid such change and expansion at the shopping center, New York City-based Ever/Body opened in October, offering a range of cosmetic dermatology treatments in its first Westchester County locale. (It has nine locations in the East and 120 employees.)

CEO Amy Shecter’s résumé includes tenures in fashion/retail management (Liz Claiborne, DKNY, Cole Hahn, Tory Burch, C. Wonder) and in the fitness and beauty industries (CorePower Yoga, Glamsquad) before she joined Ever/Body as CEO in September 2020. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Recently, she took some time to answer our questions about the company’s venture into Westchester:

Give us the scoop on Ever/Body.

“Ever/Body provides a unique approach to cosmetic dermatology. We combine an unparalleled standard of medical expertise with a modern experience, driven by proprietary technology. Not only do we have efficacy and excellence in what we do, but we change the lives of people who come to see us.

“We offer a curated menu of the safest, most efficacious cosmetic dermatology treatments suitable for every tone, texture, age, gender and body. From hydrafacials to body contouring, all of our services are results-driven, curated for safety and require little-to-no downtime. We also offer a selection of the highest quality skincare products and tools that are designed to complement and enhance our treatments, including SkinCeuticals, Alastin Skincare Inc., Supergoop, Dr. Barbara Sturm, and EltaMD Skincare.

“We currently have five locations in the greater New York City area, including SoHo, Flatiron, the Upper East Side, Williamsburg and now Scarsdale. The number of treatment rooms varies based upon location, but Ever/Body Scarsdale features six treatment rooms, one consultation room and 14 staffers.”

Why did you select the Vernon Hills Shopping Center as a location?

“We’re thrilled to provide the Westchester County area residents with a unique experience that delivers personalized cosmetic dermatology services that our New York City clients have loved since our inception.

“Vernon Hills represented a unique opportunity for Ever/Body’s first suburban location. The shopping center is focused on offering best-in-class retail and supporting its community with destination shopping, which aligns with our values.”

What makes Ever/Body special?

“At Ever/Body, we’re transforming the cosmetic dermatology industry. There are four key areas in which we are different from both traditional med spas and dermatologists’ offices – use of technology, high standard of medical expertise and commitment to inclusivity. We offer personalized treatment plans designed to complement your natural beauty. Our curated selection is of the safest, most efficacious treatments that are suitable for all skin tones and types.

“Through our proprietary technology, we bring greater convenience and accessibility to the cosmetic dermatology industry and create a more seamless journey for our clients, from appointment scheduling to pre- and post-treatment care. Our technology allows our providers to keep track of each client’s treatment history and journey at every step, regardless of whether they see the same provider or try someone new.

“We are raising the bar in cosmetic dermatology expertise with our unparalleled education program that is far above the industry standard. Our team consists of board-certified dermatologists, nurse practitioners, physicians assistants, registered nurses and aestheticians. All of Ever/Body’s staff undergoes a comprehensive training program, which includes approximately 300 to 500 hours of in-depth programming on every service offered. This compares to the industry average of a couple of days and approximately 100 hours of training.

“Last but certainly not least, our providers are focused on upholding an inclusive experience that caters to the concerns of people underserved by the market. A hallmark of Ever/Body’s provider curriculum is its comprehensive diversity and inclusivity training, which ensures that all clients’ needs are met with the highest standard.

“We also provide transparency at every step along the way – from pricing to level-setting goals and expectations to achieve results, to sharing pricing on our website and in person up front with no additional cost . Everything is at our client’s fingertips.”

What do you hope to offer in the future?

“Ever/Body will continue to drive innovation in our services, our advanced education program and our service experience to offer our clients the highest standard of care. We’re also thrilled to announce that we’re expanding into the Washington, D.C. metro area later this year and additional new markets in 2023.”

