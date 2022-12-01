At Thalle Industries, everything old is new again

Debris from a defunct shopping center is being recycled into construction materials for one of the Hudson Valley’s biggest construction projects.

Thalle Industries’ Virtual Quarry in Elmsford is recycling remnants of the 50-year-old White Plains Mall, which was recently demolished, to make way for new mixed-use residential towers in the heart of White Plains.

Rather than ship the mall’s rubble to remote landfills, the tons of debris from the massive demolition are being transported a short distance to the Virtual Quarry, where the debris will be recycled into subbase to be used underneath asphalt roads at Regeneron’s $1.8 billion expansion project in Tarrytown, turning a faded mall into future pharma.

The former White Plains Mall will be replaced by Hamilton Green, a $600 million transit-oriented development at 200 Hamilton Ave. in White Plains. Hamilton Green is the latest project by the Cappelli Organization and its LRC Construction division.

Regeneron’s $1.8 billion expansion will enlarge the company’s research, preclinical manufacturing and support facilities in Tarrytown, creating 1,000 new full-time, high-skill jobs over five years.