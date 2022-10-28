W.R. Berkley creates business focuses on surplus lines casualty coverage

Greenwich-based W. R. Berkley Corp. has launched Berkley E&S Solutions, a new business that will provide surplus lines casualty coverages to middle-market and large accounts through individual wholesale broker appointments.

Curtis E. Fletcher (pictured here) has been named president and CEO of the new business, effective immediately. Fletcher has been with Berkley for 24 years, having joined Admiral Insurance Group in 1998 and serving as its president from 2018 to 2021, when he was named its chairman.

“The creation of Berkley E&S Solutions will further expand our presence in the excess and surplus lines segment by establishing a sustainable market for mid-to-large sized, complex risks,” said W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and CEO of W. R. Berkley. “The underwriting acumen of Curt and the team he is building will enable the business to deliver exceptional solutions to its clients. Curt is an outstanding and proven leader within our organization who will continue to make extraordinary contributions and we are delighted for him to lead this new team.”