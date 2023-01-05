Home Insurance Marsh McLennan Agency acquires Maryland-based insurance firm

The White Plains-based Marsh McLennan Agency (MMA), a subsidiary of Marsh, has acquired HMS Insurance Associates Inc., an independent agency serving the Mid-Atlantic region. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 1943, HMS provides businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic with property/casualty insurance, surety, group captive, and employee benefits. All of HMS’ more than 120 employees, including President Gary L. Berger, will join MMA and continue to work out of the company’s headquarters Hunt Valley, Maryland.

“The MMA goal has always been to partner with the best firms and together build a unique experience for colleagues and clients,” said John Stanchina, CEO of MMA’s Mid-Atlantic region. “With exceptional leadership, client satisfaction, long-term client retention, and decades of profitable growth, we are delighted to bring the HMS team on board.”

