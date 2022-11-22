Healthfirst opens community office location in Newburgh

Healthfirst, a not-for-profit health insurance company serving New York state, opened its first community office location in Orange County at Crossroads Plaza in Newburgh.

The Healthfirst Newburgh Community office is approximately 3,000 square feet and contains meeting rooms that will host seminars for members and training for physicians. To meet the diverse needs of the community, the Healthfirst office is staffed with representatives fluent in English, Spanish and Creole who will answer questions and help enroll those interested in obtaining Healthfirst health insurance coverage.

“The pandemic vastly transformed the landscape of healthcare in Orange County. We feel it is very important to be present in the community to best understand and serve the unique health needs in the area,” said Errol Pierre, Healthfirst’s senior vice president for state programs. “As a hyperlocal, community-based plan, having a physical presence where people can come and feel comfortable knowing that there are representatives here to help them is essential to keeping people healthy.”