WPWDB virtual meeting to discuss disconnect between employers and job seekers

The Westchester-Putnam Workforce Development Board (WPWDB) will host its 2022 Virtual Annual Meeting on Sept. 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

This year’s meeting will feature a presentation by Chris White, deputy commissioner for workforce development at the New York State Department of Labor. White will present and highlight the data points from the 2022 job seeker and employer survey that found 49% of businesses lamenting that the lack of qualified candidates is the biggest obstacle to filling positions while 40% of job seekers said they lacked the right degree, certificate or credentials to obtain the job they wanted.

“We need to use the hard data to understand what’s really happening in the real world, not just assume we know why employers are having trouble filling positions and why many job seekers, at the same time, are still finding it tough to find work,” said WPWDB Executive Director Thom Kleiner. “We must educate our partners and work to strengthen the partnerships between business, education, and service providers within the Career Center Network to fill the gaps that are clearly demonstrated by these surveys.”

Pre-registration for the event can be found at this link.