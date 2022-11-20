Working through grief: Managing bereavement in the workplace during the holidays

The loss of a loved one is an inescapable part of life. For working adults, these feelings can very easily be carried over into the workplace, whether they’re working from the office or are still remote. With the death of a loved one, a colleague’s illness or a supervisor’s death, the resulting grief can have a tremendous impact on the entire company.

When you factor in that we are now in the holiday season, that can add another layer to grief. The holidays can be a difficult time for people who have experienced the death of a loved one or a colleague. Memories of good times at the holiday season can remind us of our loss. Watching others who are celebrating when we feel overwhelmed and lonely can be painful. Holidays force us to realize how much our lives have changed since our loss.

To care for employees as well as the bottom line this holiday season, it is important for business leaders to put processes into place that address bereavement in the workplace.

Establish a Bereavement Leave Policy: Neither Connecticut nor New York law requires employers to provide bereavement leave to their employees, but many choose to create a formal policy that offers necessary support in the event this leave is needed. Typically, the amount of paid time off often depends on the relationship between the employee and the deceased family member.

Show Your Support: Dependent on comfort level based on ongoing Covid-19 cases and cold and flu season, attending visitations, funerals or sitting Shiva are good ways to show your support to your employee. Sending food, flowers or other memorials from the office can show your concern and care.

Remember that there is no timeline for grief. The employee may have an unexpected bad day months after a loss, so it’s important to continue to be supportive well after their loved one’s death.

Encourage Teams to Maintain Productivity: The sudden loss of an employee due to bereavement or ongoing grief can lead to a potential reduction in productivity. Identify where help is needed and provide the resources necessary to get the job done while the employee is out of the office and focusing on their family.

Let the bereaved employee know that you are helping to cover for them while they are mourning their loss. When a bereaved employee feels supported at work, they are more likely to be able to return to their full duties sooner.

Don’t Rush Employees Back to Work: Even with a bereavement policy in place, it is important to understand that the grieving process is different for everyone and there is no right or wrong timeline in terms of getting back to work. The holiday season can also exacerbate feelings of grief.

The best thing employers can do is help bereaved employees ease back into it and treat it on a case-by-case basis. Recommend that your staff member reach out to the Employee Assistance Program, if your company has one.

Educate Employees on Grief and Empathy: Even though an employee has returned from bereavement leave, their work performance probably won’t return to normal immediately. According to the Society for Human Resource Management, people generally receive up to a week of bereavement leave, but grief lasts much longer. This can impact productivity of the entire team or office, especially those who have experienced grief themselves.

Management should help employees understand and express empathy to teammates returning from leave. Help employees feel supported and recognize signs of grief and know when to respect their privacy.

Know When to Provide Additional Support: When a death occurs, it may be helpful to consider professional counseling from a bereavement specialist. Your local hospice is a good resource for providing continued support after the death of a loved one.

For those struggling with the loss of a beloved family member, it can be very helpful to share that experience with others who are going through a similar experience or with a supportive counselor who understands grief and loss.

Mary K. Spengler is CEO of Hospice of Westchester.