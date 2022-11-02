Survey finds nearly half of younger employees are looking for work elsewhere

A new survey has determined that nearly half of all young people in the workforce are in search of a better job opportunity.

According to Cigna International’s latest 360 Global Well-Being Survey, titled “Exhausted by Work – The Employer Opportunity,” more than 97% of 18- to 34-year-olds are burned out, and 40% are worried by the rising costs of living. As a result, more than 70% are saying they are re-evaluating their life priorities and nearly half looking for new jobs.

Michelle Leung, human resources officer at Cigna International Markets, said the findings should be a warning sign to employers.

“Business leaders must not become complacent in this new flexible workplace era. Remote work shouldn’t mean less opportunity, growth or sense of belonging for younger people,” said Leung. “If we are not careful, this could quickly escalate into a generational divide – those who built lasting professional careers during the years of traditional onsite work, and those who were disenfranchised during the remote transition – the, so called, Great Resignation and the Quiet Quitting phenomena.”

“The workplace is fundamentally changed,” Leung added. “More than ever, bosses and managers need to tune into employee needs if they want to retain good staff. They need to invest more time and consideration to help employees grow, get satisfaction from their jobs and to perform at their best.”