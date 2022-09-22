Orange County to host job fair on Oct. 19

Orange County is hosting its annual Fall Job Fair on Oct. 19 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Newburgh Mall.

Approximately 80 employers and recruiters will be on hand to speak with potential job candidates. Among the organizations and agencies confirmed for the event are Crystal Run Healthcare, the Valley View Center for Nursing Care & Rehabilitation, the New York State Department of Corrections & Community Supervision, Hudson Valley Credit Union, New Horizons Resources, Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital, and the New York City Department of Environmental Protection Police.

“Our job fairs provide residents seeking employment the opportunity to speak with a variety of employers and recruiters that are hiring,” said Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus. “The fairs are always well attended, which is a tribute to the talent and depth of Orange County’s workforce, and the impressive collection of companies that participate.”