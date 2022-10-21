Two Hudson Valley localities named among ‘Most Beautiful Small Towns in America’

Two Hudson Valley towns were cited by Architectural Digest in its new list of “The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.”

The magazine used the criteria of “easy access to nature, the presence of historic or design districts, and topography that’s appealing in its own right” in compiling the list.

Rhinebeck placed 14th on the list, with the magazine praising “this darling Dutchess County village” with the “vibrant indie-shopping scene in its downtown.” Putnam County’s Cold Spring ranked 54th, and it was heralded for having “many charming and well-preserved 19th-century buildings” and a downtown district that “a good collection of antique and vintage stores in addition to other local shops and restaurants.”

Rhinebeck and Cold Spring were the only localities in New York cited by Architectural Digest.

Photo: Beekman Arms in Rhinebeck, courtesy of Rolf Müller / Wikimedia Commons