Pleasant Valley landscaper sparks controversy with vulgar anti-Biden flag in holiday parade

A Dutchess County business has generated controversy for injecting a vulgar political message into a holiday parade.

According to a WPDH.com report, last Saturday’s Festival of Lights parade in Pleasant Valley included a float from Snow Fountain Supply, a landscaping business, that featured a flag with the message “F*** Biden and f*** you for voting for him.”

Local politicians from both parties condemned the messaging. The company’s Facebook page received a wave of comments, with some people voicing unhappiness over the scatological messaging and others complimenting the company and its owners without mentioning the parade incident.