Maine company to develop and operate new Vassar-based hotel and restaurant

Phil Hall
Olympia Hotel Management of Portland, Maine, has been selected to develop and operate a new hotel called The Crossroads Inn and its restaurant, The Salt Line, located on the campus of Vassar College in Poughkeepsie.

The Crossroads Inn will include 50 guest rooms, a fitness facility, and two “Snugs,” serving as a shared living room for guests. The Salt Line restaurant will sit adjacent to the Inn’s lobby and provide upscale, farm-to-table American fare in a space that will include a 60-seat restaurant, the 24-seat Night Owls bar, a 14-seat private dining room and a 36-seat patio.

The Crossroads Inn and The Salt Line will be part of a new conference complex called The Vassar Institute for the Liberal Arts, which is designed by the architectural firm Frederick Fisher & Partners. According to Olympia, the design calls for a three-story gable roof Inn, a two-story Institute with The Salt Line restaurant below and a glass lobby that will act as a public living room. The project will be based on the south side of the Alumnae House lawn at the campus gateway and slated to open in 2024.

Olympia has experience with campus-based hotel projects, including The Alfond Inn at Rollins, The Hotel at Oberlin, The Inn at Swarthmore and Kent State University Hotel & Conference Center.

“Olympia has been an important advisor for Vassar as we considered and developed the Vassar Institute and Inn,” said Bryan Swarthout, vice president for finance and administration at Vassar College. “Their knowledge of the college campus environment, excellent track record in hospitality, and entrepreneurial spirit made them the natural choice to operate this new endeavor for the College.”

