Florida firm tapped to operate Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers

Island Hospitality Management, a West Palm Beach, Florida-based third-party management company for select-service and upscale extended-stay hotels, has been named the operator of the 150-room Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers.

Located at 160 Corporate Blvd., the hotel includes an indoor pool, 24/7 fitness room, 920 square feet of flexible meeting space and a full-service business center.

“The Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers marks our second Empire State addition within the past month and a half as we see our nationwide third-party management portfolio continue to grow,” said Gregg Forde, president and chief operating officer at Island Hospitality Management. “As we draw closer to the end of 2022, we look forward to another year of continued growth. We enjoyed tremendous success this past year, expanding our portfolio with several different brands in multiple markets from coast-to-coast and look to continue that momentum moving into 2023.”