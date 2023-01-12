Coming this September: The World’s 50 Best Hotels

50 Best, the London-based organization that publishes the annual rankings of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants and The World’s 50 Best Bars, has announced plans to publish its inaugural list of The World’s 50 Best Hotels in September.

The new list will be 50 Best’s first travel-focused endeavor, with the rankings culled 580 voters within the hospitality industry and its trade media, along with input from what the organization dubbed “experienced travelers.” Any hotel in the world is eligible for votes.

“Over the past 20 years we have become the market leader in providing the most reliable lists of expert-curated restaurants and bars on the planet,” said Tim Brooke-Webb, managing director of 50 Best. “To us, it seems like a natural fit to complete the circle, uniting restaurants, bars and hotels. We want to create a unifying platform for the world’s best hotels and the amazing individuals behind them but also for consumers, helping them to choose the truly best places to stay.”