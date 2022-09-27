Cambria Hotels opens first Connecticut property in New Haven

Cambria Hotels, the upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International Inc., has opened its first Connecticut property with the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area.

The six-story, 130-room hotel is the company’s latest in New England, following the new Cambria Hotel Boston Somerville and opening ahead of the Cambria Hotel Portland Downtown Old Port and Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor. The New Haven hotel is at 20 Dwight St. and is within walking distance to Yale University and the city’s downtown.

“Our goal is to thoughtfully expand the Cambria footprint into markets that will deliver exceptional value to owners and guests, and the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area represents the ideal addition to our growing East Coast portfolio,” said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. “New Haven has long been pegged as the ‘Cultural Capital of Connecticut.’ In addition to its high concentration of top academic institutions, the city boasts the second largest bioscience cluster in New England and has consistently ranked as a top U.S. hub for technology startups. We could not be prouder to bring another outstanding upscale product to market and know that whatever the travel occasion is, the state’s first Cambria will connect modern travelers to the best Elm City has to offer.”