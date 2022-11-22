Planet Fitness opens Fairfield location

ECP-PF Holdings Group Inc., a Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) franchise owner with more than 100 locations across the U.S. and Canada – including 33 clubs in Connecticut – has opened its newest location at 740 Villa Ave. in Fairfield.

The 25,000-square-foot facility takes over a site previously occupied by Walgreens. The facility will be open and staffed 24 hours per day from Monday to Thursday, from 12:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, and 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

As part of the opening celebrations, Planet Fitness donated $500 to the Wakeman Boys & Girls Club and $500 to Fairfield Youth Football, Cheer & Flag.

“We’re thrilled to offer this new location as an affordable resource to help Fairfield-area residents achieve their physical and mental health goals,” said Planet Fitness Vice President of Connecticut Operations Mike Shapiro. “Access to the type of equipment, training, and other features our clubs offer is invaluable and we encourage the community to take advantage of this location to prioritize their overall wellbeing.”