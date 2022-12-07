Elivate to offer discounted IV therapy treatments for first responders

Elivate Med Spa, an Old Greenwich-based boutique aesthetic medicine and wellness practice, is rolling out a new IV therapy program for first responders from the surrounding area including Greenwich, Stamford and Westchester.

Elivate is issuing Loyalty Cards, which offer 20% off all IV therapy treatments with the tenth one free. IV therapy sessions involve a mix of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants drip through their veins. The Loyalty Cards are being distributed to firefighters, police officers, EMS workers, paramedics and staff from the American Red Cross Metro New York North.

“IV therapy was a hit, especially in the beginning of the pandemic because everyone wanted to be as strong as possible in case they did get sick,” said Melissa Pulcini-Buttine, founder of Elivate. “We understand that first responders are more likely to suffer from psychological distress due to job stress, repeated exposure to trauma, lack of sleep, the physical demands of the job and working long hours or multiple jobs. This is why we set out to create a program where we can help replenish and rehydrate in order for first responders to perform at their highest level possible.”