Westchester reports year’s first case of West Nile virus

Westchester County has reported its first human case of West Nile virus this year.

The patient was identified as an Elmsford resident with multiple underlying medical conditions, who is recovering at home. In 2021 and 2020, three people were diagnosed with West Nile Virus, and in 2019 only one Westchester County resident had the virus.

“This first case of West Nile virus should remind us all to take precautions against mosquito bites by removing standing water from our property, especially after recent heavy rain and flooding, and using repellents when we spend time outdoors, especially from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler.