Veterinary Emergency Group, a national animal hospital chain, has opened its first Connecticut location at 409 East Putnam Ave. in Cos Cob.

The new facility will be operated as a 24/7/365 emergency and urgent care center that will provide surgery, overnight hospitalization and all other aspects of medical care.

This is Veterinary Emergency Group’s 40th location. The company also operates facilities in Nanuet and White Plains.