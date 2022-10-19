Survey finds 25% of clinicians considered leaving their jobs due to burnout

Roughly 25% of U.S. clinicians are contemplating an exit from their health care careers, mostly because of intense occupational burnout.

According to a survey of approximately 600 clinicians coordinated by Bain and Co., approximately one-third of doctors and nurses who want to maintain their careers in health care are considering a move to another employer.

The survey found that nearly half of the surveyed clinicians admitted their mental health has declined since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, while nearly 40% said they lacked the resources necessary to operate at full potential and 59% felt they did not have adequately staffed teams.

“The message from clinicians is clear: better compensation, support to deliver high-quality patient care, a more manageable workload, flexible work arrangements, and more clinically focused job responsibilities,” said the report from Bain and Co. “These are the five most important criteria for clinicians across all roles. And yet, nearly 40% of clinicians aren’t satisfied with their employers across most of these dimensions.”