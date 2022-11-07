Stamford Health receives $10M donation from Odyssey Group for breast center

Stamford Health has received a philanthropic commitment of $10 million from the Odyssey Group Foundation, as part of its Campaign for Women and Babies.

According to Stamford Health, the campaign is funding the modernization of the Whittingham Pavilion on its Bennett Medical Center Campus, along with the expansion of other services and programs throughout Stamford Health. The funding will go directly toward a relocation and total transformation of Stamford Health’s Breast Center at the Tully Health Center.

“All of us at Stamford Health are so grateful for the continuous support from Odyssey,” said Kathleen Silard, president and CEO of Stamford Health. “This donation is a huge step forward and will help improve the expert, patient-centered care that we deliver to women in all stages of life. Odyssey is a long-standing supporter of Stamford Health, and the positive impact of this donation will be felt by our community for years to come.”

“Supporting the communities in which our employees live and work is an essential part of Odyssey’s culture,” said Brian Young, president & CEO of the Stamford-based Odyssey Group. “Stamford Health is a beacon in our community and the new Breast Center will provide state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging, related care and health services for many years to come.”

Odyssey Group’s relationship with Connecticut’s Stamford Hospital began in 2008 with a $2 million donation to fund the hospital’s purchase of the da Vinci Surgical System, a minimally invasive robotic surgical tool. The support continued in 2011 with a $10 million commitment towards the construction of a new trauma center. The OdysseyRe Emergency Department at Stamford Hospital opened in 2016.

Photo: Stamford Health President and CEO Kathleen Silard in front of the Bennett Medical Center.