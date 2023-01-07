St. Vincent Medical Center fined for improper radioactive waste disposal

In October 2021, an error in the disposal of a small piece of radioactive waste by St. Vincent Medical Center in Bridgeport resulted last month in an $8,000 fine imposed by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).. In total, 12 apparent violations of established NRC procedure resulted in both a financial penalty and a comprehensive evaluation and training program of the use of radioactive materials at the medical center.

“Based on our inspection and the medical center’s response, we issued an $8,000 civil penalty for the violations related to the improper disposal because they involved the release of radioactive material to a waste disposal facility not authorized to receive or possess radioactive material,” said Neil Sheehan, the NRC’s Public Affairs Officer for Region 1, which includes Connecticut. “We also identified separate lesser violations, which were documented in our inspection report. Those violations are related to the failure to maintain an effective radiation safety program and failure to implement an adequate radiation exposure monitoring program.”

During the incident, a spent radiation source used by the medical center to provide radiotherapy services was placed with biologically hazardous materials instead of being handled through a separate set of procedures for radioactive materials. It was transported to a SteriCycle biohazard disposal facility in Rhode Island. The staff at that facility discovered the mistake when radiation detectors were set off and informed St. Vincent Medical Center of the error.

The biowaste disposal facility sent a team from Laundauer Dosimetry Services to safely return the material for proper disposal. According to the NRC, the casing of the source containing Cesium-137 was not breached or damaged during the incident, thus avoiding exposure to the element — a situation that can cause burns, radiation sickness and increased risk of cancer.

Cesium-137 has a high level of radioactivity and half-life of around 30 years, meaning every 30 years radioactive decay will reduce the total amount of the material by half. As a result of this process, over time the material will lose its effectiveness for certain purposes and need to be replaced. Disposal of Cesium-137 based radiation sources typically require a long-term storage of the material in sealed containers lined with steel or another inert metal that can block radiation until it completely decays.

“While no employee or member of the public was harmed by the temporary loss of this sealed radioactive source, the NRC is concerned anytime there is breakdown in essential controls for such materials,” David Lew, NRC Region I told the American Nuclear Society’s Nuclear Newswire. “St. Vincent’s has recognized what went wrong and taken steps to prevent another such event from occurring.”

The Cesium-137 was used at the medical center to precisely calibrate radiological detectors necessary to perform the radiation therapy treatments that have played a part in making St. Vincent Medical Center a noted provider of cancer treatments.

The NRC considered the event “Severity Level 3,” the second mildest level of violation out of four levels. The evaluation process for these events emphasizes thoroughness and is mediated by the Institute on Conflict Resolution at Cornell University, resulting in a long lead time between the actual occurrence, a full evaluation, and the ultimate issuance of the civil penalty.

“St. Vincent’s Medical Center appreciates the opportunity to collaborate with the NRC and resolve this matter,” said William M. Jennings, the Fairfield Region President of Hartford HealthCare in a statement. “We have taken this situation very seriously, took appropriate action and made improvements where necessary. We are proud of St. Vincent’s radiation safety program and are committed to the highest levels of safety and compliance.”