Southwest Community Health Center opens new location in Bridgeport

Phil Hall
The Southwest Community Health Center had its grand opening yesterday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location on 1020 Fairfield Ave. in Bridgeport.

The new 6,500-square-foot center has six medical exam rooms, and the center is planning to add radiology services in the near future. The location will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

“We have been in Bridgeport for 45 years and this is the first site that we have opened that is dedicated to same-day care,” said Mollie Melbourne, CEO of Southwest Community Health Center. “We really, truly are bringing health care to our community and making it more accessible than ever,”

“I can remember being younger and there really wasn’t the opportunity for same-day care the way there is now,” said Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim during the ceremony. “Same-day care goes a long way to meet the needs and I want to thank Southwest.”

