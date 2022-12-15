Home Health Care Regeneron’s Dupixent receives expanded European Union authorization

Regeneron’s Dupixent receives expanded European Union authorization

Tarrytown-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) announced that its drug Dupixent (dupilumab) developed with Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) received an expanded marketing authorization by the European Commission to treat adults in the European Union member nations with moderate-to-severe prurigo nodularis who are candidates for systemic therapy.

Prurigo nodularis is a chronic, debilitating skin disease with underlying type 2 inflammation and its impact on quality of life is one of the highest among inflammatory skin diseases. With this approval, Dupixent has become the first and only targeted medicine specifically indicated to treat prurigo nodularis in Europe and the U.S.

“For the first time, patients with prurigo nodularis in Europe have a medicine that can help relieve the burden of itchy and painful nodules covering their skin, which can have a devastating impact on their day-to-day lives, both physically and mentally,” said Dr. George D. Yancopoulos, president and chief scientific officer at Regeneron and a principal inventor of Dupixent. “Dupixent is now approved for its second dermatological disease and fourth disease overall. We remain committed to further investigating this innovative medicine for diseases – such as chronic urticarias and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease – in which type 2 inflammation may play a role.”

