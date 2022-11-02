Phelps Hospital certified as an Advanced Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center

Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow has been certified as an Advanced Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center (TSC) by The Joint Commission, earning the organization’s Gold Seal of Approval.

According to a press statement from the hospital, it “underwent a rigorous onsite review earlier this year from the Commission” in order to achieve this certification, noting that as “an advanced TSC, the hospital is unique in that it can treat the most debilitating, also the most common, type of stroke – ischemic – with Mechanical Thrombectomy, an intricate procedure that aims to mechanically remove blood clots from brain vessels and restore normal blood flow.”

“This was truly a team effort with everyone invested in providing the best care to all stroke patients at Phelps Hospital,” said Dr. Ramandeep Sahni, stroke director at Phelps and regional director of stroke ambulatory services for Northwell’s Westchester County practices. “If we suspect a stroke, within minutes patients undergo a full assessment by world-class neurologists, neurosurgeons, emergency physicians, radiologists, and other specialists. Our goal is to ensure those in our community, our neighbors, can experience longer, healthier lives.”

“The TSC certification awarded to Phelps Hospital recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” added Mark Pelletier, chief operating officer for accreditation and certification operations and chief nursing executive at The Joint Commission. “We commend Phelps Hospital for reducing variation in its clinical processes and strengthening its program structure and management framework for stroke patients.”

Photo: Drs. David Gordon, chairman of Northwell Neurosurgery Westchester (left) and Yafell Serulle, director of neuroendovascular surgery at Phelps Hospital, part of the neurosurgical team at Phelps Hospital. Photo credit: Northwell Health