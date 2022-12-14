Home Health Care Phelps Hospital begins using Twiage tool to speed up emergency communications

Phelps Hospital begins using Twiage tool to speed up emergency communications

By
Phil Hall
-

Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow has begun using Twiage, a new mobile communications tool that is designed to help emergency medical services (EMS) and the hospital’s emergency department (ED) communicate vital information more accurately and quickly before a patient arrives at the hospital.

According to the hospital, EMS personnel have been using a cell phone or radio to relay information about an incoming patient to a call center or directly to the ED. Twiage is designed to send alerts five to 10 minutes earlier than a typical phone or radio call.

“As an ER doctor for more than 25 years, timely and accurate information is critical to saving the life of an incoming patient,” said Dr. Barry Geller, chairman of the emergency department at Phelps Hospital. “Twiage allows EMS personnel to send photos, EKGs, or videos in real-time allowing our emergency medical unit to be better prepared ahead of when a patient arrives. We are in the business of saving lives and this is a powerful tool that I’m excited to have at our disposal.”

Previous articleLatimer vetoes bill banning flavored tobacco, launches smoking cessation program
Next articleLamont considering income tax cut in upcoming budget proposal
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here