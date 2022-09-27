One Medical seeks to open clinic in New Canaan

A new medical clinic has been proposed for New Canaan.

According to a report in the NewCanaanite.com blog, the One Medical facility planned for 22 Pine St. has submitted an application to the town’s Planning & Zoning Commission that said the clinic will include “all uses incidental to a primary care medical practice,” including blood drawing and laboratory services. The clinic will be able to accommodate up to 12 patients at the site and will be opened Monday through Saturday.

If the application is approved, One Medical would take over the space occupied since 2013 by Oxygen Fitness, which has rebranded twice over the years – as Combine-X Fitness and then as House of Telos – and has announced plans to relocate to Forest Street in New Canaan.

One Medical is a nationwide chain, and the New Canaan facility would be its first in Connecticut.

The commission is scheduled to site plan application for One Medical at its regular meeting this evening.



Photo of 22 Pine St. courtesy of LoopNet