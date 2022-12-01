Norwalk nonprofit Shatterproof in new partnership to reduce health care stigma over addiction

Shatterproof, a Norwalk-headquartered nonprofit focused on reversing the drug addiction crisis, is partnering with the Elevance Health Foundation — the philanthropic arm of Elevance Health, Inc.— to develop and design an intervention program designed to reduce the stigma attached to addiction within the health care community.

According to Shatterproof, the new collaboration will reach approximately 3,000 health care professionals across the country to ensure patients are treated with dignity and open minds when they seek treatment. A $5.4 million investment will address stigma and discrimination – particularly against those within the Hispanic demographics – as a primary barrier experienced by those seeking treatment.

“Today, one in five U.S. adults experiences mental illness each year, and substance use disorder affects more than 40 million Americans age 12 and over,” said Dr. Shantanu Agrawal, chief health officer at Elevance Health. “While the numbers of people experiencing mental health and substance use disorders are staggering, stigma often prevents individuals and many communities from seeking the help they need. By acknowledging the physical, behavioral and social drivers of health as they relate to substance use disorders, the Elevance Health Foundation — along with Shatterproof — is positioned to provide meaningful solutions in achieving better health and advancing health equity.”